Potentially deadly bacteria such as E.coli found in 9 out of 10 make-up bags

By Shelly Insheiwat
Published 
Updated 8 hours ago
News
FOX 11 Los Angeles
(Photo by Nicolas ASFOURI / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - A warning for make-up lovers.

Scientists from Aston University found potentially life-threatening superbugs including E.coli and salmonella lurking in nine out of 10 make-up bags, new research published in the Journal of Applied Microbiology has revealed.

Researchers found the newer beauty blender sponges harbor the most bacteria, followed by eyeliners, mascaras and lip gloss.

Many of the owners admit they had never cleaned their sponges despite dropping them on the floor during use.    

Experts warn contaminated products can cause skin infections, blood poisoning, pneumonia and conjunctivitis.