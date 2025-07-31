Expand / Collapse search
Suspect with fake gun in custody after reports of active shooter at Walter Reed: officials

Updated  July 31, 2025 11:17am EDT
BETHESDA, Md. - A suspect with a fake gun is in custody after officials responded to reports of an active shooter at Walter Reed Medical Center. 

Officials say that reports of the active shooter were in the area of Building 10. 

Walter Reed Medical Center was under lockdown during the incident, with all gates closed to non-emergency vehicles and all personnel directed to remain in place.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates. 

