Potatoes, plastic eggs ranked as best alternatives for Easter as egg prices remain high: report

The price of eggs is having a big impact on a longtime Easter tradition. That's according to new survey results.

What they're saying:

Many people are deciding to forego the tradition of dying eggs with prices seemingly higher than ever.

"[I’m] not happy about it," shopper Evan Jackson told FOX 5. "We have three kids. It’s not going to work."

"Feel like they’re expensive," said Paula Gongora of Silver Spring.

Which is why with Easter Sunday just days away, some say they’re finding other things to do for the holiday.

"Me and my wife, normally we would get eggs and dye them but this year we’re going to do plastic eggs because it’s a little more inexpensive," Jackson said. "it’s the cost."

And he isn’t the only one.

By the numbers:

According to a new Easter survey from WalletHub, 47% – nearly half of Americans – say they’ll skip dying eggs this year because of the price.

"You’re not going to go out and buy eggs if you’re not going to eat them. You’ll feel like you’re wasting eggs if you’re going out and dying them," said Chip Lupo with WalletHub.

Lupo even told FOX 5 he’s heard of people using potatoes instead and apparently, so has the Washington Post.

In an article published Thursday, they ran through the best and worst Easter egg alternatives – potatoes and plastic eggs ended up in the winner’s column.