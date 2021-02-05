Expand / Collapse search

Report of possible explosion at Prince George’s County warehouse

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
News
FOX 5 DC

BELTSVILLE, Md. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a possible explosion at a warehouse in Prince George's County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Possible explosion reported at Prince George’s County warehouse

Emergency crews are on the scene of a possible explosion at a warehouse in Prince George's County.

The incident was reported around 7:50 a.m. at a building on the 11200 block of Somerset Avenue in Beltsville.

Officials say that once they arrived at the scene another explosion, believed to have come from a recycling unit inside the building, occurred. A fire was also reported inside of the building.

Image 1 of 4

Images from SKYFOX showed sections of an exterior wall missing and smoke surrounding the building.

The building has been evacuated. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates