Report of possible explosion at Prince George’s County warehouse

Emergency crews are on the scene of a possible explosion at a warehouse in Prince George's County.

The incident was reported around 7:50 a.m. at a building on the 11200 block of Somerset Avenue in Beltsville.

Officials say that once they arrived at the scene another explosion, believed to have come from a recycling unit inside the building, occurred. A fire was also reported inside of the building.

Images from SKYFOX showed sections of an exterior wall missing and smoke surrounding the building.

The building has been evacuated. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates