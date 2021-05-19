Possible emergency helicopter landing at FedExField
LANDOVER, Md. - Images from SKYFOX show a possible emergency helicopter landing at FedExField in Landover.
The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Images from SKYFOX show what appears to be a Navy Huey helicopter on the parking lot of the stadium.
There is no evidence of a crash and there does not appear to be any injuries.
A second helicopter was seen landing in the parking lot near the first chopper a short time later before flying away.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
