Images from SKYFOX show a possible emergency helicopter landing at FedExField in Landover.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Images from SKYFOX show what appears to be a Navy Huey helicopter on the parking lot of the stadium.

There is no evidence of a crash and there does not appear to be any injuries.

A second helicopter was seen landing in the parking lot near the first chopper a short time later before flying away.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.