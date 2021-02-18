Possible counterfeit batch of N95 masks used at DC fire stations, sources say

Several sources tell FOX 5's Evan Lambert that DC Fire and EMS is currently investigating a possible counterfeit batch of N95 masks in use at fire stations across the District.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

(Courtesy: Source)

Lambert reports that it is unclear how long the masks have been in use and where they came from.

Sources say the fire stash comes from D.C.’s Office of Contracting and Procurement.

READ MORE: US government seizes roughly 10M fake N95 masks in COVID-19 probe

Advertisement

Lambert is working on whether this potentially involves other D.C. agencies.

Stay with FOX 5 for the latest updates.