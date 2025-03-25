Possible ATM robbery at northwest DC business
Police investigate possible ATM robbery
What we know:
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a possible ATM robbery at a business in northwest D.C.
Officers arrived at a call for a burglary at Hamilton Liquors along the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue around 6 a.m.
Possible ATM robbery at northwest DC business
Burglary reported at Georgia Avenue business early Tuesday morning
Images from the scene show several police cruisers in front of the business. It is not clear if an ATM was stolen or if any money or goods were taken.
The investigation is continuing at this time.
The Source: FOX 5 DC & DC Police