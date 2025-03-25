Possible ATM robbery at northwest DC business

The Brief Police investigate possible ATM robbery at Hamilton Liquors in northwest D.C. Officers responded to a burglary call on Georgia Avenue around 6 a.m. Unclear if an ATM, money, or goods were stolen; investigation ongoing.



Police investigate possible ATM robbery

Authorities are investigating a possible ATM robbery at a business in northwest D.C.

Officers arrived at a call for a burglary at Hamilton Liquors along the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue around 6 a.m.

Images from the scene show several police cruisers in front of the business. It is not clear if an ATM was stolen or if any money or goods were taken.

The investigation is continuing at this time.