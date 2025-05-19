Porch pirate returns stolen cap and gown to George Mason graduate

A Washington, D.C. woman has had her stolen doctoral cap and gown returned, days after her Ring camera captured video of the theft from her front porch.

Dr. Leah Carrington-Boney said the package containing her $1,200 George Mason University regalia was taken just minutes after it was delivered to her Southwest D.C. home last week.

Carrington-Boney had purchased the regalia as part of a family tradition. "I wanted to buy one because the doctoral regalia I have right now actually is my dad’s. I took it when he passed," she told FOX 5 last week. "And then, you know, my sister got her doctorate – and so it's just kind of like a legacy."

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said Carrington-Boney contacted her over the weekend, saying the package had been left back on her porch. She believes the FOX 5 coverage helped convince the thief to return it.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the suspect has been identified or if charges will be pursued.

