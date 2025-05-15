Porch pirate steals George Mason graduate’s cap and gown day before commencement ceremony

A George Mason University graduate’s custom doctoral regalia was stolen from her porch just minutes after delivery, forcing her to scramble for a last-minute replacement ahead of commencement.

Dr. Leah Carrington-Boney, dressed in school colors and full of "Eagle Pride" on graduation day Thursday, told FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick that she had purchased a $1,200 cap, gown, and regalia for the occasion.

Surveillance footage captured a suspect in a dark hooded jacket stealing the package from her porch early Wednesday morning, just three minutes after it arrived.

Boney said she had hoped to own the regalia as part of a family tradition. "I wanted to buy one because the doctoral regalia I have right now actually is my dad’s. I took it when he passed," she said. "And then, you know, my sister got her doctorate – and so it's just kind of like a legacy."

Despite the setback, Boney remained focused on the milestone she had spent over a decade working toward. As an educator, she pursued her doctoral degree to provide the best opportunities for students in her community.

Authorities have not identified the suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.

