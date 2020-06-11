Pools can open in Northern Virginia starting Friday

Hoping to cool off this summer? You may finally get a chance as some pools in our region are starting to reopen.

Restrictions on indoor and outdoor swimming will ease Friday as Northern Virginia enters phase two, but don't grab your swimsuit and towel just yet.

The big question — will your neighborhood or recreational swimming pool open? It depends.

The state says indoor and outdoor pools can open if there’s strict physical distancing, lap swimming, diving, exercise, and instruction only, and three people per lane with 10 feet of physical distancing per swimmer.

For example, in Prince William County, all county outdoor swimming pools and water parks are closed for the summer, but private pools run by swim clubs, country clubs, and homeowners associations are a different story.

The Montclair Country Club says their private outdoor swimming pool could open as early as next week. They say they had planned to open June 10, but that date has been pushed back.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports they’re waiting to open sometime during phase two but would ideally like to open when recreational pool use is allowed.

They also tell FOX 5 they’d only permit fifteen people at a time in the pool.

The county’s Department of Parks and Recreation Division Chief Brent Heavner says public pools may remain closed while private pools are planning to open due to extensive training public facilities require for lifeguards and staff.

Heavner says county-owned indoor pools may reopen some time after August 21 for fitness use.

Even so, the days of a packed pool may be a thing of the past, Poolside seating also must be 10 feet apart and groups can only include people living in the same household.

What has remained unclear is who is enforcing all this.

The governor has said it will be the Virginia Department of Health Meanwhile, many private pool operators say the onus is on them.