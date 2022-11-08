Polls open on Election Day across DC region

Voters are heading to the polls across the D.C. region and the country Tuesday for the 2022 U.S. midterm elections.

YOU DECIDE: What's at stake on Election Day for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Key races will be decided in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. In the District, residents will vote for mayor, city council and whether the city should do away with tipped wages.

In Maryland, voters will elect a new governor, attorney general and comptroller – plus dozens of local mayoral races are on the ballots.

In Virginia, voters will decide members of U.S. Congress, as well as local races for county, city and town-level candidates.

DC Election Day Vote Centers

7:00 am – 8:00 pm

Maryland Election Day Vote Centers

7:00 am – 8:00 pm

Virginia Election Day Vote Centers

6:00 am – 7:00 pm

