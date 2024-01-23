Expand / Collapse search

Political pressures and controversies driving superintendent turnover nationwide

Maryland Schools
Superintendents face increased turnover across the US

In schools, students change every year. And recently, all over the region, it may seem like district superintendents do too. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke with the University of Tennessee’s Dr. Rachel S. White, who founded what’s called The Superintendent Lab, about the issue.

In Montgomery County, Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight has come under fire

In Loudoun and Spotsylvania Counties, superintendents have been replaced amidst controversy within the past couple of years. And other large districts, including Fairfax and Prince George’s Counties, have also seen changes up top. just since 2022.

"We collect data on 13,000 superintendents every single year," explained the University of Tennessee’s Dr. Rachel S. White, who founded what’s called The Superintendent Lab. She said the turnover that’s taken place in the DMV is part of a national trend, with turnover rates among superintendents increasing by three percent since 2019 when she started compiling data.

"There’s been a big increase in my opinion on the proportion of superintendent turnover that is being publicly reported as taking place in a contentious situation," White added.

White also said not all superintendents are affected in the same way, noting that women and people of color often seem to have it harder than most. As for why all the turnover has happened, White explained several factors are in play, including the current political climate.

"I think right now education, public education in particular, has become very politicized, and in some places and spaces, has come under attack," White said.

For more information on The Superintendent Lab, you can click here.