Police: Woman tried to kill son by setting car on fire

Police in South Carolina’s capital city have charged a woman with trying to kill her 14-month-old son by setting her car on fire.

Columbia Police arrested 23-year-old Caylin Watson on Sunday, charging her with attempted murder, arson and child abuse.

Caylin Allise Watson. She's accused of setting her car on fire with her 14-month-old inside on Interstate 126 in Columbia, South Carolina on May 17. (Richland County Sheriff's Department, May 18, 2020)

The son was taken to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia, where he was hospitalized Sunday in critical condition with extensive burns, police said.

Watson was parked on Interstate 126 on Sunday afternoon when she lit the vehicle on fire, police said.

Four people passing by stopped to help, including some who sought to retrieve the child. Firefighters extinguished the flames, and police said they arrested Watson after finding evidence suggesting the fire was intentionally set.

Watson, an Elgin resident, remained jailed in Richland County on Monday. It’s unclear whether she’s seen a judge or has a lawyer representing her.