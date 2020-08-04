Police: Two dead after possible drug overdoses in Arlington

Arlington Police say a male and a female died after a suspected drug overdose on Sunday night near the Ballston neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 300 block of N. George Mason Drive just before 7 Sunday and found two people dead inside an apartment. The likely overdose-related deaths were first reported by ARLnow.com.

Arlington Police said fatal opioid overdoses this year have already outnumbered those recorded in 2019.

Suspected overdoses have spiked nationally over the last few months, according to federal data from EMTs, hospitals and police.

The data from the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program showed an 18-percent increase in March, a 29-percent increase in April and a 42-percent increase in May.