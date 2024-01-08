Police temporarily cover Prince George’s County intersections where no crossing guards are present

Police officers in Prince George’s County are temporarily covering intersections where there are no crossing guards present over a month after two children were killed while walking to school.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said the emergency school crossing guard staffing plan would begin immediately.

The police department’s School Crossing Guard unit is also working to fill approximately 83 vacancies.

Officials say the staffing decline began in 2016, primarily due to retirements, and continued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unit oversees 302 crossing guard assignments daily at 151 distinct intersections near 102 schools across the county.

In November of last year 10-year-old Shalom Mbah and 5-year-old Sky Sosa were killed while crossing the street on their way to Riverdale Elementary School.

Investigators are still working to determine if the driver should be charged but officials say that could take some time.

Key Highlights of the Emergency Staffing Plan:

- Police Officers at Uncovered Locations: As new guards are recruited; they will replace officers at the covered locations.

- Recruitment Efforts: The department has undertaken a robust recruitment campaign, distributing bilingual hiring flyers, utilizing social media, engaging the faith-based community, collaborating with County Council members, partnering with PGCPS, and promoting the job posting through Employ Prince George’s.

- Enhanced Incentives: To attract more candidates, the starting pay for SCGs has been increased from $12.77 to over $17.00/hour. Additionally, efforts to streamline the hiring process include tripling interview times and considering a reduction in the age requirement from 21 to 18.