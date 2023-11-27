Students return to Riverdale Elementary for first time since classmates struck, killed near school

Students at Riverdale Elementary School returned to class Monday for the first time since two of their classmates were hit and killed near the school.

Family and friends of 10-year-old Shalom Mbah and 5-year-old Sky Sosa came together over the weekend for a vigil in their memory.

Both were killed when they were hit by a car on November 21.

Investigators are still working to determine if the driver should be charged but officials say that could take some time.

Chief Malik Aziz said during a press conference Tuesday that investigators are unsure if the driver made a complete stop or a rolling stop at the intersection.

Aziz also confirmed that was no crossing guard present at the school at that time of the crash.

