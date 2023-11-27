Students return to Riverdale Elementary for first time since classmates struck, killed near school
RIVERDALE, Md. - Students at Riverdale Elementary School returned to class Monday for the first time since two of their classmates were hit and killed near the school.
Family and friends of 10-year-old Shalom Mbah and 5-year-old Sky Sosa came together over the weekend for a vigil in their memory.
Both were killed when they were hit by a car on November 21.
Investigators are still working to determine if the driver should be charged but officials say that could take some time.
Chief Malik Aziz said during a press conference Tuesday that investigators are unsure if the driver made a complete stop or a rolling stop at the intersection.
Aziz also confirmed that was no crossing guard present at the school at that time of the crash.
