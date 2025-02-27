Police seize suspected cocaine, multiple guns seized from Maryland home: police
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD. - A Maryland man is facing multiple charges after suspected cocaine, multiple guns, and ammunition were seized from his home.
According to Frederick County authorities, 24-year-old Ezra Malik Smith of Frederick, Maryland was found with a loaded handgun and narcotics concealed at the time of his arrest.
On February 25, 2025, authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Motter Avenue in Frederick, Maryland.
Authorities located two more firearms, two high-capacity drum-style magazines, three extended magazines, and suspected cocaine inside his residence. Smith was arrested and transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he faces multiple drug and firearms-related charges.
The Source: Information from Frederick County authorities was used to write this report.