Police seize suspected cocaine, multiple guns seized from Maryland home: police

The Brief Several guns and suspected cocaine were seized from a Maryland home. A Maryland man is facing a number of charges following an executed search warrant at a home in Frederick, Maryland.



A Maryland man is facing multiple charges after suspected cocaine, multiple guns, and ammunition were seized from his home.

According to Frederick County authorities, 24-year-old Ezra Malik Smith of Frederick, Maryland was found with a loaded handgun and narcotics concealed at the time of his arrest.

On February 25, 2025, authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Motter Avenue in Frederick, Maryland.

Authorities located two more firearms, two high-capacity drum-style magazines, three extended magazines, and suspected cocaine inside his residence. Smith was arrested and transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he faces multiple drug and firearms-related charges.