Police searching for 3 suspects after man shot in Southwest DC

The Brief Police say they are searching for three people after a man was shot in Southwest D.C. At least two of the suspects reportedly fled the scene on a lime-green scooter. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099.



What we know:

Police were called to the 400 block of M Street, SW, just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 29, to a report of a shooting.

Officers say the victim is an adult male who was found conscious and breathing. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A lookout has been issued for three Black males. Suspect 1 is described as having a light complexion and dreads.

What we don't know:

There are no detailed descriptions of the other two suspects but police say they were seen on a lime-green scooter.

It's not yet known if the victim and suspects were known to each other or what the motive for the shooting was.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099.