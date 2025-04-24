Police searching for man accused of stealing $6K Ralph Lauren bag from Georgetown store

D.C. police are searching for a man who they say stole a Ralph Lauren bag valued at over $6,000. The theft was caught on camera.

The store is located on the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, NW. D.C. police want your help catching the suspect who walked through this front door on Tuesday afternoon on April 8.

Surveillance video captured the man strolling in, wearing a tan colored sweater, a dark blue ‘Georgetown’ sweatshirt that and light-colored pants.

He immedately walks over to the Cooper Calfskin Duffel bag , being displayed on a wooden table. The bag costs $6,200 on the Ralph Lauren website.

The suspect picks it up, looks at it and then calmly walks out the front door.

People who live and work in Georgetown say they’re sick and tired of theft.

"I’m honestly just feeling bad about it, especially for the sales associates and everybody who has to keep on guard for the theft and have to keep working extra hours to make sure we aren’t losing our stock and materials," D.C. resident and clothing store employee Trinity Anthony said.

"People think it’s ok to steal from a business but it’s not ok because businesses also have to make their numbers and you know, they work on profit, so, it’s not like ‘oh it’s just a business, they have a lot of money," Georgetown resident Suzy Nabil said. "A lot of businesses might consider closing because of that."

Police are offering a reward of up to $1000 to anyone who has information. If you recognize the suspect shown on the surveillance video, call MPD.