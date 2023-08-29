Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for peeping Tom on the loose in Arlington

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
ARLINGTON, Va. - Police are investigating a peeping incident in Arlington

A woman reported a man looking through a window into her home in the 1900 block of Columbia Pike around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday. 

Police arrived and searched the area but found no signs of the suspect. 

A short time later, the woman reported that the suspect had returned. Police once again canvassed the area but came up empty-handed. 

The suspect is described as a heavy-set, Black male, approximately 6’0", 300 pounds wearing all black clothing and carrying a black backpack. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police

