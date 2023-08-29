Police searching for peeping Tom on the loose in Arlington

Police are investigating a peeping incident in Arlington.

A woman reported a man looking through a window into her home in the 1900 block of Columbia Pike around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Police arrived and searched the area but found no signs of the suspect.

A short time later, the woman reported that the suspect had returned. Police once again canvassed the area but came up empty-handed.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set, Black male, approximately 6’0", 300 pounds wearing all black clothing and carrying a black backpack.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.