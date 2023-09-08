Police searching for 13-year-old girls missing from Alexandria

Authorities are asking for help locating two missing teenage girls who disappeared Thursday night in Alexandria.

Police say Wendy Cante and Asley Amado-Estrada, both 13-years-old, were last seen around 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of Executive Avenue.

13-year-old girls missing from Alexandria (Alexandria Police / @AlexandriaVAPD)

Cante is approximately five-feet-tall, 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt, light blue shorts, and black Crocs shoes. Amado-Estrada is approximately five-feet-6-inches-tall, 90 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink pants, and white Crocs shoes.

Local authorities conducted a search overnight but were not able to locate the girls.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 703-746-4444.