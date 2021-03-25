Police search water for woman missing after birthday celebration in Baltimore, report says

Authorities in Baltimore are searching the water near one of the city's most popular neighborhoods for a young woman who went missing early Tuesday morning after celebrating her birthday the night before, according to a report.

Police say 26 year-old Tara Payne was last seen on March 23 around 1:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of O'Donnell Street.

According to an online report by WBFF, Payne went missing after celebrating her birthday the previous night in the city's Canton neighborhood. Homicide detectives have now joined the investigation, WBFF says, adding that police believe Payne may have fallen into the water off of nearby Boston Street.

WBFF reports that it is unclear why police turned their investigation to the waterfront area.

Officers say Payne is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southeast District's Missing Person Unit at 410-396-2422 or to dial 911.