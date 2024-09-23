Police search for suspects in Germantown ATM thefts

Montgomery County Police are searching for suspects accused of stealing ATMs from two gas stations overnight.

The first incident occurred at a Shell gas station on Frederick Road just before 5 a.m. Monday.

According to a worker who spoke with FOX 5, the suspects crashed a vehicle through the glass in front of the station to gain entry and steal the ATM.

Just 20 minutes later, police said a similar theft took place down the road at an Exxon station, where the thieves once again made off with an ATM.

Both businesses were closed at the time, and fortunately, no one was inside either gas station when the burglaries happened.

Customers in the area were shocked to hear about the crimes. Many residents said they would now be on high alert following the thefts.

Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected, and the suspects remain at large. Investigators are continuing to look into both cases.