Authorities in Fairfax County are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to shoppers at a Target in northern Virginia.

The incident occurred just before 10:15 p.m. on June 30 at the store on Richmond Highway in Groveton, police said. The suspect reportedly approached two customers before exposing himself and fleeing the scene.

Surveillance footage shows the man wearing a red hat, black shirt, and shorts.

Police seek info

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or online.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police search for man accused of exposing himself inside Virginia Target (Fairfax County Police)