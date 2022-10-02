Police search for two men involved in stabbing outside of Hyattsville restaurant

Police in Prince George's County are searching for two men involved in a stabbing outside of restaurant Saturday night.

According to Hyattsville Police, the incident happened outside of a restaurant in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street in Hyattsville around 11:30 p.m.

Police say after the stabbing the victim approached an off-duty Hyattsville detective near the intersection of 31st Avenue and Hamilton Street.

The detective immediately began to deliver emergency aid. The man was eventually taken to an area hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Investigators say the incident began as an argument inside the restaurant. It then spilled out of the business, and police say, that's when the altercation became physical.

Police say during the physical altercation, one of the men stabbed the victim multiple times.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident or the two men involved to call the Hyattsville Police Department at 301-985-5060.