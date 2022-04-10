Police search for suspects accused of shooting 2 adults, 2 teens near Nationals Park Saturday night

Police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects accused of shooting four people near Nationals Park Saturday night.

Police released these surveillance photos of the suspects to help with the search:

Metropolitan Police Department

Officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of P Street SW, one block west of Nationals Park, around 11 p.m. Saturday. The shooting happened about an hour after the end of the Nationals game against the New York Mets.

Metropolitan Police Department officials say the victims were two teenagers and two adults. At the scene, officers found a 16-year-old girl who had non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers then located an adult man also suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds along the Unit block of Potomac Street SW.

Two more victims, an adult man and a 17-year-old boy, were found inside the Navy Yard Metro Station. D.C. Fire officials say the victims ran into the station after being shot.

All four victims were taken to area hospitals. Police have not released updates about their conditions.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact MPD.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 5 for updates.