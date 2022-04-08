Animal cruelty investigation: Virginia man face charges for allegedly killing hamsters in online videos

A man arrested in Virginia on state charges involving animal cruelty is now facing federal criminal penalties, all thanks to an international team of internet sleuths.

20-year-old Reston, Virginia resident, Sheheryar Kamran, was indicted on three federal charges related to animal cruelty for allegedly creating and posting videos on social media showing him abusing and killing hamsters. Kamran pleaded not guilty in a federal court in Alexandria last February, and is currently waiting a trial scheduled for May.

According to the indictment, Kamran allegedly poured steaming liquid over a hamster killing it and posted videos of the act to Instagram, TikTok, and Youtube. The federal indictment also alleges he mutilated the hamsters using blunt objects, eliciting an audible response of distress.

Kamran was originally arrested on state charges in Virginia after Fairfax County investigators worked with a team of internet sleuths from all around the country and the United Kingdom. He was charged with ten counts of animal cruelty under Virginia state law.

Virginia state prosecutors decided to not prosecute Kamran, but the case was dismissed "without prejudice," which means that prosecutors could bring it back depending on what happens in the federal case.

Washington state resident, Emily Dollens, was part of that team who posted to Reddit after Kamran was arrested in Fairfax County in November 2021. She says, "myself and the vacu team worked tirelessly and we got an arrest."

Emily says she worked with Fairfax Detective J.T. Hoffman, whose name appears on the Fairfax County arrest warrant.

"Once I was in contact with Detective Hoffman, he was really receptive to the information. He was kind of impressed with where we all were from and how detailed everything was. I was very adamant about everything being as detailed as possible to be able to help get him prosecuted," said Dollens.

A search through Instagram shows that these types of videos, referred to as crush videos, are still on the app, but they are often blurred out. Fox 5 reached out to Instagram for comment on allowing the videos to remain on the app, but have not heard back.

Fox 5 also reached out to Kamran's lawyers about the charges, but they declined to comment.