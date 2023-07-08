Police search for Northeast armed robbery suspects
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, July 7, in the 900 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.
Police say the pictured suspects approached the victim at the above location around 11:30 a.m. and demanded the victim's property while brandishing a gun. the victim complied, and the suspects fled the scene.
This is an open investigation.
Featured