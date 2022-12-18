Police say no shots fired at Tysons Corner mall after evacuation

Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say.

Fairfax County police confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center mall after it was evacuated Sunday evening. Police say officers located three suspects involved in a robbery.

Together Fairfax County police and Arlington police were able to detain two suspects and recover one firearm. One suspect is outstanding, police say.

Fairfax County Police say the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the mall or community.