Police say suspect dressed as Spider-Man stole $10K worth of game cards from Fairfax shop

The Brief Fairfax County police arrested a man who they say robbed a game store while dressed as Spider-Man. The shop owner says the suspect got away with nearly $10,000 worth of game cards. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Joel Brown. He has been charged with burglary.



A man dressed as a superhero is accused of being a villain, stealing nearly $10,000 worth of game cards from a shop in Fairfax.

The owner of Gaming Giant in the 4000 block of University Drive says he is upset and feels violated over this burglary.

He tells FOX 5 that the suspect, 20-year-old Joel Brown, knew exactly what he was looking for when walked up to a display case in the store that had thousands of dollars worth of Pokémon, Dragon Ball and One Piece cards inside.

The owner says that Brown cased out the place and inquired about certain cards before leaving. He then returned this past Friday night, allegedly breaking in the front door while wearing a Spider-Man costume in an attempt to disguise his identity,

Police received tips and arrested Brown, charging him with burglary.

FOX 5 spoke with some frequent customers who shop and play games at the store on Thursday. They say they feel violated.

"I mean, honestly, it just makes me kind of depressed because we do feel like a community here," customer Kevin Coleman told FOX 5.

"Him actually coming in here and taking from the store and a community that we've developed and hold dear, it's just wrong," said Rob Valentin.

FOX 5 tried reaching out to Brown and we were unable to find him. Meanwhile, Fairfax County police ask anyone with additional information to call them.