Suspicious death of 90-year-old man under investigation in Manassas, police say

Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a 90-year-old man in Manassas.

Police investigation

Officials say they responded to a single-family home in the 9300 block of Beauregard Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning following the report of an unspecified incident.

In a brief statement, officials said the situation was contained to the residence and said the public was not in danger. Officials also said that next of kin has been notified.

Investigators are expected to remain on the scene. No other information has been released. The incident is under investigation.