No injuries after man fires shots inside Prince George’s Co. home, threatens family members: police

No one was injured after authorities say a man fired several shots inside a home overnight in Prince George's County before barricading himself inside.

The shooting was reported around midnight at a home in the area of 92nd Avenue and Ardwick Ardmore Road in the Springdale area.

Police say officers responded to the home for a report of shots fired inside. Investigators say the armed man threatened family members who were inside the home. Everyone was able to exit the house unharmed.

The man remained in the home for several hours. Officers say they were able to arrest him around 5:50 a.m. without incident.

