Police respond to critical multi-vehicle crash involving dump truck in Prince George's County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:24AM
Traffic
PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Authorities are on the scene of a critical multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck and a diesel tank leak in Prince George's County.

Prince George's County Police responded to the area of Branch Avenue and Surratt's Road in Clinton in response to a critical crash. Authorities report two minor injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. 

