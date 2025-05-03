Police release suspect photo in armed carjacking
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred Friday night in Northeast D.C.
What we know:
At around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officials say a suspect brandished a gun and stole a 2015 Honda CRV.
The armed carjacking happened in the 1300 block of C Street Northeast.
Surveillance cameras captured photos of the suspect and the victim's vehicle.
The car has DC license plate EW2179.
The Source: This story includes information from Metropolitan Police Department.