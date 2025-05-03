Expand / Collapse search

Police release suspect photo in armed carjacking

Published  May 3, 2025 2:41pm EDT
The Brief

    • An armed carjacking occurred Friday night in Northeast D.C.
    • Police have released images of a suspect and the stolen car. 

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred Friday night in Northeast D.C. 

What we know:

At around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officials say a suspect brandished a gun and stole a 2015 Honda CRV. 

The armed carjacking happened in the 1300 block of C Street Northeast. 

Surveillance cameras captured photos of the suspect and the victim's vehicle. 

The car has DC license plate EW2179. 

The Source: This story includes information from Metropolitan Police Department. 


 

