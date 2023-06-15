Police release sketch of suspect wanted in Falls Church rape

Fairfax County police are searching for a man accused of raping a woman in a wooded area over the weekend.

Police say just after 2:30 a.m. on June 11, police were called to the 5900 block of Seminary Road in Falls Church after a witness heard a disturbance in a wooded area between Seminary Road and Leesburg Pike.

The witness said they saw a man standing over a woman who was on the ground partially undressed. The victim asked the witness for help and the witness immediately called police. The suspect then fled in the direction of Leesburg Pike prior to police arrival.

Detectives say the victim was walking on Columbia Pike when the suspect began following her. He assaulted her and dragged her to a wooded area near Seminary Road where he raped her. The victim was left with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 30s or early 40s, approximately 5’5’’, 220 lbs., with a stocky frame. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white design and black jeans.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 703-246-7800, option 3 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or online.