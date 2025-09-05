Police release new photos in unsolved 2022 parking garage murder investigation

Police have released images of a man who they believe was near the downtown Silver Spring parking garage where Charles "Joe" Reynolds was fatally shot just before Christmas in 2022.

Montgomery County PD investigators believe the man in newly released photos may have been a witness with information relevant to the investigation.

The backstory:

Reynolds, 62, had just finished a family dinner and was returning to his car in the Wayne Avenue Garage on Dec. 21, 2022, when he was shot and killed in a stairwell. Investigators have yet to identify a suspect or motive.

In February, MCPD released photos and descriptions of two other men who may have been in the area that day and could have information useful to the investigation.



