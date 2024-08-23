Police recover over 1,150 grams of cocaine, 455 grams of cannabis, $17,700 in Maryland
LEONARDTOWN, Md. - The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged three men with multiple felony drug and firearm offenses.
The investigation, which began over a year ago and included additional search and seizure warrants in December 2023, led to the indictment of John Kevin Fitzgerald Reed, 60, of Charlotte Hall; James Nathaniel Reed, 77, of Mechanicsville; and Francis Lavern Reed, 55, of Mechanicsville.
Police recovered over 1,150 grams of cocaine, more than 455 grams of cannabis, over 500 different unprescribed pills, more than $17,700 in U.S. currency, 15 firearms, and thousands of rounds of ammunition. All three suspects are prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions, and two of the recovered firearms were previously reported stolen.