Police on the lookout for dog left in stolen car

Police are asking the public for help finding a Boston Terrier who was inside a car that was stolen Thursday in Annapolis.

Gianni, also known as John-John, was inside a 2016 Land Rover Evoque that was stolen from a gas station in the 6100 block of Annapolis Road around 1:25 p.m.

The vehicle was recovered, according to Prince George's County Police Department. Gianni is still missing, and anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County Police Department.