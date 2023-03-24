Expand / Collapse search

Police on the lookout for dog left in stolen car

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 5 DC

Land Rover stolen with dog still inside

Gianni was in a Land Rover that was stolen from a gas station on Thursday. Police are still on the lookout for the Boston Terrier.

BETHESDA - Police are asking the public for help finding a Boston Terrier who was inside a car that was stolen Thursday in Annapolis. 

Gianni, also known as John-John, was inside a 2016 Land Rover Evoque that was stolen from a gas station in the 6100 block of Annapolis Road around 1:25 p.m. 

The vehicle was recovered, according to Prince George's County Police Department. Gianni is still missing, and anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County Police Department. 

Related

DC Dognapping: 4 people arrested and released after missing dog found in Northeast home; 1 dog still missing
article

DC Dognapping: 4 people arrested and released after missing dog found in Northeast home; 1 dog still missing

Pablo the Australian Shepherd was recovered from a residence in Northeast, D.C. Thursday night, and his owners tell FOX 5 they are so relieved to have him back in their care.