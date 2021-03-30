Man shot, killed while working on gun violence campaign in North Philadelphia, police say

A man is dead after he was shot and killed while shooting a video campaign about gun violence in the city, Philadelphia police say.

The shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. Monday night in North Philadelphia on the 1900 block of Page Street.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting and found the victim, later identified as 55-year-old Anthony Merriett, laying on the sidewalk next to the open passenger door of his work van.

Merriett had been shot in the head, chest, torso, and legs. Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say at least four shots were fired and four spent shell casings were found on the sidewalk and in a vacant lot, just feet away from where Merriett was laying when police arrived.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says Merriett was working for a production company, and he and the owner were inside of a private residence interviewing individuals whose family members were victims of gun violence.

Chief Inspector Small says they were working on a film about stopping gun violence, and Merriett was shot when he went out to the van to retrieve additional equipment.

Investigators say they found numerous private surveillance cameras in the neighborhood that they are working to retrieve.

So far, no arrests have been made and police say the motive is unknown.

