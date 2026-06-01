The Brief Authorities are investigating a possible double shooting in southeast D.C. Fire and EMS transported an adult female with serious injuries from Southern Avenue. A second patient was taken by another jurisdiction, and the investigation is ongoing.



Authorities are investigating a possible double shooting in southeast D.C.

D.C. Fire and EMS said they transported an adult female with serious injuries from the 800 block of Southern Avenue near Chesapeake Street Sunday night. Officials said a second patient was taken to a hospital by another jurisdiction.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DC police investigate possible double shooting near city line