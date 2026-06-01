Expand / Collapse search

DC police investigate possible double shooting near city line

By
Published  June 1, 2026 7:06 AM EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
DC police investigate double shooting in Southeast | FOX 5 AT 4AM

DC police investigate double shooting in Southeast | FOX 5 AT 4AM

D.C. police are investigating a possible double shooting in Southeast late Sunday on Chesapeake Street.

The Brief

    • Authorities are investigating a possible double shooting in southeast D.C.
    • Fire and EMS transported an adult female with serious injuries from Southern Avenue.
    • A second patient was taken by another jurisdiction, and the investigation is ongoing.

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a possible double shooting in southeast D.C.

D.C. Fire and EMS said they transported an adult female with serious injuries from the 800 block of Southern Avenue near Chesapeake Street Sunday night. Officials said a second patient was taken to a hospital by another jurisdiction.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

Image 1 of 8

DC police investigate possible double shooting near city line

The Source: Information in this article comes from D.C. Fire and EMS and FOX 5 reporting.

NewsCrime in the DMVWashington, D.C.D.C. Crime