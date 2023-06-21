Police: Leesburg man faces multiple charges after stabbing 18-year-old, brandishing gun

Police in Leesburg have arrested a man accused of stabbing an 18-year-old in May.

Officials say 21-year-old Gustavo Portillo-Aguilar is facing multiple charges after seriously wounding the victim following a fight.

According to police, just before midnight on Thursday, May 25, an 18-year-old man and a 29-year-old man showed up at the Leesburg Police Department to report that the 18-year-old had been stabbed by a suspect in the 200 block of Shirley Square SE.

The men said they initially went to the location after a female friend of theirs had called asking for help but when they arrived, Portillo-Aguilar approached the victims, an argument ensued and Portillo-Aguilar stabbed the teenager.

Portillo-Aguilar then retrieved a firearm and threatened both victims at which point both victims fled in a vehicle. Police say the suspect and the woman at the scene knew each other.

Portillo-Aguilar was taken into custody on Friday, June 16, on one count of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of brandishing a firearm.

Leesburg police say the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office assisted in apprehending Portillo-Aguilar. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.