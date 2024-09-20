Police issue warning following threats of potential gun violence at the county fair in Maryland

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating threats of potential gun violence at the county fair this weekend after receiving numerous calls and information.

Officials say they are taking these threats seriously and are thoroughly investigating the situation.

There will be an increased presence of law enforcement throughout the fair. Attendees are encouraged to remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious activities by calling 911.

This is a devolving story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for more information and updates.