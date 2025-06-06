Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating deaths of two kids, two adults in potential murder suicide

Published  June 6, 2025 12:02pm EDT
Manassas
MANASSAS PARK, Va. - Manassas Park Police are investigating four deaths on Thursday evening as a possible murder suicide. 

What we know:

On Thursday evening around 10:40 p.m, Manassas Park Police responded to a home on Lanae Lane for a welfare check. 

Officers entered a downstairs apartment and found two deceased adults and two deceased juveniles. 

Police say it appears the incident may have been a murder-suicide. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

