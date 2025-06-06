Police investigating deaths of two kids, two adults in potential murder suicide
MANASSAS PARK, Va. - Manassas Park Police are investigating four deaths on Thursday evening as a possible murder suicide.
What we know:
On Thursday evening around 10:40 p.m, Manassas Park Police responded to a home on Lanae Lane for a welfare check.
Officers entered a downstairs apartment and found two deceased adults and two deceased juveniles.
Police say it appears the incident may have been a murder-suicide.
The investigation is ongoing.