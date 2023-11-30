Police investigating after teen shot at Metro bus stop in Northeast DC

Police are investigating a shooting in Northeast D.C. that left a teen injured.

According to a police report, two officers were on patrol when they received a call for service around 6:15 p.m. when they received a call for service in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a victim who appeared to have been shot.

A witness told police that he was working at the nearby McDonald's when he heard seven to eight gunshots.

Another witness at the scene told police he was in the nearby Chase bank parking lot when he saw a WMATA Metro bus pull up to the stop. He looked down at his phone and then suddenly heard at least five shots ring out. He said when he looked up from his phone, he saw someone lying on the ground and realized the person had been shot.

The witness said a woman and a group of children scattered at the sound of the gunshots and he saw a male in black clothing running northbound in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. He told police that he was standing at the bus stop when the shots were fired at him and he fell to the ground.

No additional information is known at this time. Police are continuing to search for the suspect.

Check back with FOX 5 for updates.