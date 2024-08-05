Police investigating after ATMs tampered with in Greenbelt

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Police in Greenbelt are investigating after devices were found covering two ATM machines in the same area over the weekend. Now, police warn the community about this and urge everyone to pay close attention when withdrawing money.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, a citizen reported that a device covered the money slot on an ATM at the Bank of America on Ora Glen Court. Officers checked other banks in the area for other devices on ATMs and found another one at the Capital One Bank at 6226 Greenbelt Road.

The device appears to be metal with double-sided tape that catches dollar bills that pass through. Police say the suspect was only able to get away with $20 before they foiled the plot.

MORE FROM FOX 5: King Street Oyster Bar in NoMa temporarily closed after 2 killed in shooting

At this time, police say it’s unclear if the devices used to block the money slots were part of a scheme to steal cash or if they were being used to create a distraction for potential other crimes.

Both devices were removed and investigators will follow up with the banks and share this information with other law enforcement agencies.

FOX 5 asked police about any potential suspects and if surveillance cameras captured any suspects and they did not have that information but again we do know the banks are aware this is taking place.

Anyone who sees one of these devices in Greenbelt is asked to call police at 301-474-7200 or contact your local police.