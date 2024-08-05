King Street Oyster Bar in NoMa temporarily closed after 2 killed in shooting

King Street Oyster Bar on M Street in Northeast D.C. has been closed by MPD following a quadruple shooting overnight Saturday.

The shooting happened in the unit block of M Street, NE, around 1 a.m., according to police. The two men who died from their injuries were identified Saturday evening as 33-year-old Antonio Williams of Capitol Heights, Md. and 18-year-old Terrell Osbourne, Jr., of Northwest D.C.

Police say the majority of the crime scene occurred in front of the King Street Oyster Bar, near their patio area.

"Although the establishment was closed, the patio was open and there were no obstacles to

prevent people from gathering in and around the outdoor patio area. The unsecure patio is a

violation of the establishment’s 2019 security agreement," said a press release from MPD. "Without preventative measures, the open patio contributed to the group establishing themselves and continue to grow, leading to the gun violence that resulted in four people being shot, two of which are deceased, and significant property damage."

The bar was ordered to be closed for 96 hours, starting at 3:00 p.m. on August 3.