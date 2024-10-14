Police investigating 2 separate stabbings at Rockville metro stations

article

Rockville police are investigating two stabbings at Metro stations in the area.

The first call came in just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. Police responded to the Twinbrook Metro station for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found an adult man who said he had been approached by an unknown suspect and was stabbed. Metro Transit Police also responded and they are now handling that investigation.

Just a few minutes later, the Rockville officers also responded to a separate call for a stabbing in the 1500 block of Rockville Pike near the metro station.

There, another man was found to have been stabbed in the back, again by an unknown suspect.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing suspect is described as a Black man wearing all black clothing and he remains at large.

Police say a large law enforcement presence may be in the area as the search for the suspect is ongoing.

Rockville police investigators are coordinating with Metro Transit Police and surveillance video from the area is being reviewed.

Police are reminding residents to remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to 911 immediately.