Dad charged in 5-year-old's death; officer arrested for driving stolen cars | Crime in the DMV



FOX 5 is keeping an eye on crime in your community. Here's a look at some of the most notable stories from across the DMV this week.

The 911 call made on the day of a Virginia man accused of murdering his wife and another man has been released.

A grand jury indicted Brendan Banfield on the charge of aggravated murder in the February 2023 killings of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan. He was also charged with one count of felony firearm use.

A D.C. man has been charged in connection with his son’s death, D.C. authorities confirmed Monday.

DeAndre Pettus, 32, of northwest D.C. is facing a charge of aggravated assault after authorities found his 5-year-old son unresponsive and unconscious at a Connecticut Avenue NW apartment complex Sunday morning.

MPD Chief Pamela Smith confirmed to reporters Monday, the suspect arrested in this case is the little boy’s father.

A Prince George’s County police officer who was suspended without pay after being charged with illegally using a stolen car appeared in court Wednesday. FOX 5 was there as Sierra Alston made her first court appearance following her arrest on Oct. 3.

Alston has not been charged with stealing the vehicles but police do have evidence she used three stolen BMWs that were the property of a rental car company at Reagan National Airport. She declined to answer how she allegedly came to use those cars.

D.C. police are searching for a man who robbed a liquor store delivery driver at gunpoint, making off with 100 bottles of tequila.

According to authorities, the robbery occurred last Tuesday morning at Bowen Discount Liquors, located in the 4500 block of Bowen Road Southeast. Surveillance footage captured two suspects arriving in a maroon four-door Nissan Maxima around 11 a.m.

An alleged member of the notorious MS-13 gang is on trial in Northern Virginia, facing charges for his role in half a dozen brutal killings. The jury trial began on Monday, Oct. 7 in U.S. District Court in Alexandria and is expected to last about three weeks.

Elmer Alas Candray, 27, is accused of six murders over the course of five years. Five of those deaths were in Fairfax County and one in Massachusetts.