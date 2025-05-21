Police investigate two deadly shootings, 1 near DC track meet

Police are searching for suspects after two deadly shootings in Washington, D.C., just hours apart, including one near a school track meet packed with children.

Deadly shootings hours apart

What we know:

The first shooting occurred around 2 p.m. Tuesday on 26th Street NE, near Benning Road and the Langston Golf Course. Police say three suspects pulled up and opened fire on a man walking in broad daylight next to Spingarn Field, where a youth track meet was underway. The suspects’ getaway car was later found burned about four miles away in Fort Lincoln. Parents described the shooting as deeply traumatizing for students, turning a championship event into a crime scene.

Police search for suspects

The second shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on 3rd Place SE. Officers arrived to find a man unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are searching for suspects.

School officials have sent letters to parents detailing the incidents and outlining steps to safeguard students, including offering support services.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims in either case and urge anyone with information to come forward.

