Shooting in Navy Yard leaves one dead

One person was shot dead in Navy Yard Tuesday night, according to police.

D.C. Police responded to the 1000 block of 3rd Place SE around 9:39 p.m. on a report of a shooting. There they discovered the victim unconscious, not breathing and suffering from a gunshot wound.

DC Fire and EMS responded and rendered aid to the victim, but he died at the scene.

At this time, the victim hasn't been identified, other than police saying he is believed to be a young adult.

The investigation is ongoing.